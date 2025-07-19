Landscape Photography Basics & Photo Walk

× Expand Kenny Thatcher Landscape Photography & Nature Walk at Crabtree Farms

About the Event

Join local photographer Kenny Thatcher for a morning of exploring the basics of landscape photography. You’ll learn about essential gear, compositional techniques, and beginner-friendly post-processing tips. We’ll also head out to the farm to practice with our cameras, discover interesting subjects, and discuss a few helpful practices Kenny has developed over the years. All camera types are welcome, including cell phones. Come celebrate the beauty of nature and leave with new creative and technical tools to enhance your own photography journey!

About the Facilitator

Kenny is a Chattanooga resident inspired by the area’s mountains and forests. His current passion lies at the intersection of creativity and mindfulness. Though his work has been featured in international magazines like Nature Visions and OnLandscape, he focuses primarily on the landscapes within a few hours of home.

Please contact Chloe Watts at 423-493-9155 or email: cwatts@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don’t make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop. The cancellation fee will be 10% of the ticket amount. To request a refund, please email Chloe Watts: cwatts@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.