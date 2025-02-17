Language of Painting with Christina Weaver

× Expand Christina Weaver Oil painting by Christina Weaver

5 Day Workshop

February 17-21

10 am-5 pm EST @ Townsend Atelier

Visiting instructor: Christina Weaver

re-registration required

This popular 5-day course is designed to clarify and simplify the oil painting process. Each day will offer an isolated look at one of the following principles: shape, value, color, form, surface. We will work directly from a varied still life of manmade and natural objects, organizing observations into images that convey

light and space. Compositional tools, value studies, and color theory exercises will facilitate these explorations. The “nuts and bolts” of painting – accurate drawing, color analysis, and clean mixing – will be covered for those who are aiming to build skill and familiarity with the medium. For experienced painters who are looking to hone their practice, we will also address edge quality, paint application, and the elusive question of “finish”. Lectures and demonstrations will accompany independent work time, which will be guided by one-on-one instruction.