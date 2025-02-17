× Expand Christina Weaver The Language of Painting

Language of Painting with Christina Weaver

2025

5 Day Workshop

February 17-21

10am-5 pm EST @ Townsend Atelier

Description

Instructor: Christina Weaver

This popular 5-day course is designed to clarify and simplify the oil painting process. Each day will offer an isolated look at one of the following principles: shape, value, color, form, surface. We will work directly from a varied still life of manmade and natural objects, organizing observations into images that convey

light and space. Compositional tools, value studies, and color theory exercises will facilitate these explorations. The “nuts and bolts” of painting – accurate drawing, color analysis, and clean mixing – will be covered for those who are aiming to build skill and familiarity with the medium.