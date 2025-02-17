The Language of Painting
Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Christina Weaver
Language of Painting with Christina Weaver
$750.00
2025
5 Day Workshop
February 17-21
10 am-5 pm EST @ Townsend Atelier
Instructor: Christina Weaver
This popular 5-day course is designed to clarify and simplify the oil painting process. Each day will offer an isolated look at one of the following principles: shape, value, color, form, surface. We will work directly from a varied still life of manmade and natural objects, organizing observations into images that convey
light and space. Compositional tools, value studies, and color theory exercises will facilitate these explorations. The “nuts and bolts” of painting – accurate drawing, color analysis, and clean mixing – will be covered for those who are aiming to build skill and familiarity with the medium.