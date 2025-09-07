× Expand Ruby Falls Lantern Tours: Ghost Walk Edition

Get in the Halloween spirit with this special edition, after-hours Lantern Tour featuring ghost stories from the 96 year history of Ruby Falls and Chattanooga legends.

Hear cryptic tales by the light of hand-held lanterns on the walk to the waterfall and visit the sites of peculiar encounters, mischievous mayhem, and tragedy.

Runs select nights, September – October. Check online for times and availability. Advance online ticket purchase is required, as this popular experience sells out fast.

Not appropriate for children under the age of 12.

Happens on the following Dates:

Sep 7, 2025, 9:15pm to 10:45pm Timezone: EDT

Sep 14, 2025, 9:15pm to 10:45pm Timezone: EDT

Sep 18, 2025, 9:15pm to 10:45pm Timezone: EDT

Sep 25, 2025, 9:15pm to 10:45pm Timezone: EDT

Sep 28, 2025, 9:15pm to 10:45pm Timezone: EDT

Oct 2, 2025, 9:15pm to 10:45pm Timezone: EDT

Oct 9, 2025, 9:15pm to 10:45pm Timezone: EDT

Oct 23, 2025, 9:15pm to 10:45pm Timezone: EDT

Oct 26, 2025, 9:15pm to 10:45pm Timezone: EDT

Oct 31, 2025, 9:15pm to 10:45pm Timezone: EDT