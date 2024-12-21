× Expand Shop the Market at, LLC Last Minute Market

🎄Don't miss the Last Minute Market at Collegedale Commons on December 21st from 2pm to 7pm! ✨Join us for a Christmas shopping extravaganza with a wide array of gifts and goodies to satisfy every shopper's needs. Explore festive stalls adorned with twinkling lights and garlands, showcasing handmade treasures from local artisans. 🎁 From charming home decor to delicious gourmet treats, find something for everyone on your list. With live music, delicious food trucks, and the cheerful buzz of holiday cheer, it's the perfect way to wrap up your holiday preparations in style. 🎄🛍️