Latin Heritage Convocation Speaker Pastor Mark Galvez

Pastor Mark Galvez returns to Southern Adventist University to speak on unique challenges faced by immigrant students navigating journeys in America for the school’s annual Latin Heritage Convocation on Thursday, September 21, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. Raised in Peru and the Philippines, Galvez completed high school in Kenya before earning a theology degree at Southern and a master’s in divinity at Andrews University in Michigan. With passion for service and spirituality, he shines a spotlight on tackling the pursuit of success while also addressing complex issues surrounding mental health, parental expectations, and self-doubt. For more information on this free event that is open to the public, call 423.236.2814.