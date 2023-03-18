Latin Night!

107 Entertainment 2255 Center St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Last month we had 180 attendees, this month we hope to break 200! If you're looking for a Latin Night focused on DANCING, then this event is for you! Guest DJ Bori from Memphis will be playing the hottest Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cumbia and Reggaeton. Grab a drink and food at the bar and enjoy the night with your friends and family! Tables are limited, so RESERVE your table online!! Come check out the best dance floor in Chattanooga.

**Table Reservations Available**

$10 Entry | 21+ | Free ParkingGreat Food & Drinks | Pool | Darts

Theater & Dance
954-663-8521
