That's a Laugh Comedy Show for Nooga Underground Film Festival at Barking Legs

× Expand Bridgette Martin (photo of comic @msephoto) WDEF Event Post Thats A Laugh - 1 That's A Laugh

Comedy show for the Nooga Underground Film Festival!

Chattanooga comedian Donnie Marsh headlines this year's comedy show for NUFF. His blend of witty comedy and music expose the absurdities in his life and more.

Also appearing are local comedians Stephen Henry and Bridgette Martin. Hosted by Nneka Iejoma.

This show is Rated R.

This event is part of the Nooga Underground Film Festival. Admission is included with the purchase of a festival pass. Full weekend and day passes available.

Weekend Pass - $27.30

Day Pass $16.80

Show starts at 715pm and runs until 845pm.

Stay after the show for the Late Night/WTF block of short film in the festival. For adults only.

Contact producer Bridgette Martin for information regarding comedy show at bmartin.sscc@gmail.com

Contact festival director Keith Nolan for information regarding the film festival at info@noogafest.com