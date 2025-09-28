Laugh Your Heart Out Comedy Fundraiser at Broads Lounge

Broads Lounge 124 East 10th Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Comedy Fundraiser @ Broads Lounge

Come join us for a night of laughs at Broads Lounge!

Our Comedy Fundraiser event features a hilarious lineup of Chattanooga comedians while supporting a great cause. Don't miss out on this opportunity to have a great time and give back to the community.

Featuring Andrew Ledbetter, Bridgette Martin and Donnie Marsh with Special Guests Cassie May and Nneka Ijeoma! Hosted by Marty Bartow.

Tickets are $10 and proceeds will be donated to The Children's Heart Foundation Heart Walk in Atlanta on behalf of Carson's Fight, a team for the 2025 event.

Learn more about the Carson's Fight team at the Atlanta Heart Walk here: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/atlantaga/team/977493/

Please note this is an R-Rated event.

Doors open at 630pm for networking before the show. Laughs start at 7pm!

Contact producer Bridgette Martin with any questions regarding this event

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Comedy, Food & Drink
8132207536
