Laugh Your Heart Out Comedy Fundraiser at Broads Lounge
to
Broads Lounge 124 East 10th Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Bridgette Martin
Laugh Your Heart Out
Comedy Fundraiser @ Broads Lounge
Come join us for a night of laughs at Broads Lounge!
Our Comedy Fundraiser event features a hilarious lineup of Chattanooga comedians while supporting a great cause. Don't miss out on this opportunity to have a great time and give back to the community.
Featuring Andrew Ledbetter, Bridgette Martin and Donnie Marsh with Special Guests Cassie May and Nneka Ijeoma! Hosted by Marty Bartow.
Tickets are $10 and proceeds will be donated to The Children's Heart Foundation Heart Walk in Atlanta on behalf of Carson's Fight, a team for the 2025 event.
Learn more about the Carson's Fight team at the Atlanta Heart Walk here: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/atlantaga/team/977493/
Please note this is an R-Rated event.
Doors open at 630pm for networking before the show. Laughs start at 7pm!
Contact producer Bridgette Martin with any questions regarding this event