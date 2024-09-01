× Expand PosterMyWall.com All About the Laughs featuring Marvin Dixon! Sunday, September 1st at 7pm. For Tickets visit BarkingLegs.org/OurEvents

Join us at Barking Legs Theater for an evening filled with non-stop laughter and fun. Get ready to enjoy hilarious stand-up comedy headlined by Marvin Dixon. Hailing from Miami, FL, the multifaceted renowned comedian and host, gained fame performing for many main events throughout the country. With his signature “Fifty Shades of Comedy” brand, he also appeared on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, BET’s “Comic View”, “Show Time at the Apollo”, and “The Tom Joyner Sky Show”, to name a few. This comedy event is the perfect way to unwind with friends, family, or for a date night. Don't miss this special evening of comedy gold with one of the country’s funniest comedians.