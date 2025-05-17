Laurel Dace Day + Race for the Laurel Dace 5K

× Expand Tennessee Aquarium Fun runs, Farmers Markets and more are all going to be in attendance as we ask for our community to come together to help us save the Laurel Dace!

Laurel Dace Day is a conservation celebration and festival that raises awareness of a critically endangered fish found only on nearby Walden’s Ridge.

On May 17, you can participate in the 5k Run or the Half Mile Fun Run to kick off our inaugural Laurel Dace Day, or just come join the celebration to support the Laurel Dace!

There will be festivities for everyone to enjoy—a local farmer’s market, artisan vendors, music, food and drink options, activities with the Aquarium’s conservation scientists and educators, and much more—all open to the public!

Race sign-up: https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/SpringCity/RaceToSaveTheLaurelDace

Can't join us on race day? Sign up for our virtual 5K option to support the Laurel Dace project from wherever you are!