× Expand Kerry Hughes-Dishman Lavender on Flat Top Mountain Farm

Flat Top Mountain, TN — Flat Top Mountain Farm invites the public to experience the

beauty of lavender season during its annual Lavender Festival, taking place June 5–

22, 2025, every Thursday through Sunday. Nestled on a 200-year-old family farm with

sweeping mountain views, the festival features lavender fields in full bloom, local artisan

goods, live music, hands-on workshops, and a warm, family-friendly atmosphere.