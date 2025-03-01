× Expand Courtesy of Le Gato Le Gato and Fresh Mind at Songbirds on 3/1

Le Gato (Formerly Over Easy), hailing from Chattanooga, TN, is a dynamic quintet that brings a fusion of funk, jazz, and progressive rock to life. Founded in 2015 by Guitarist Adam Stone and Drummer Brady Sherrill, they welcomed in Matt Grimes on Percussion, Noah Prince on bass, and Ethan Johnson on keys in 2022 along with a complete rebrand of the original band (Over Easy) in an effort to redefine this group as a powerhouse of musical prowess. The band's tight rhythms, soulful melodies, and intuitive compositions will keep you hooked all night long!

The core essence of Le Gato lies in their ability to seamlessly traverse the boundaries of multiple genres. By fusing the groove soaked rhythms of funk, the improvisational spirit of jazz, and the intricate arrangements of progressive rock, the band crafts a sonic tapestry that captivates the soul and ignites the imagination. Each member brings their distinct flavor to the mix, contributing to the band's rich and multilayered sound.

"....some of Chattanooga's most legendary local talent…. shared the stage with artists such as Rebirth Brass Band, The Weeks, Divinity Roxx, Funk You, CBDB, The B52s, Cycles, Marbin, and more..."

Fresh Mind will have you jamming to their genre mixing sound. With hints of reggae, rock, jazz and pop, their high energy performances will leave you feeling great! Born and raised in Jamaica, their front man James Snider incorporates Jamaican vibes in their music with reggae rhythms and steel pan solos. Fresh Mind has shared their music with appearances at RiverFront Nights (Chattanooga), Georgia’s Pigs and Peaches festival, Lafayette Georgia’s Honey Bee Festival, Athens Tennessee’s Sounds of Summer, Cleveland Tennessee’s Phoenix Fest and Apple Festival, and copious venues around East Tennessee.

For the greater part of 2024 the band had taken a break to focus on their growing family. Now in 2025 with some luck they hope to juggle parenthood, day jobs, and making music.

No stranger to Songbirds, Fresh Mind is led by our own James Snider who hosts our Open Mic and manages production for our shows.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Mixed Seated/Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $12

General Admission Day of Show: $15