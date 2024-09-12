Leadership Illusions Convocation by Rotary Member Kenneth Hartley

× Expand Southern Adventist University Ken Hartley

Recognizing the deficit of leadership in today’s world, Chattanooga Rotary Club member Kenneth Hartley will share three keys to avoiding common leadership illusions with students and community guests at Southern Adventist University on Thursday, September 12, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. After serving in full-time church ministry for more than 35 years in three states for congregations ranging from 90 to 13,000 members, Hartley now speaks and trains organizations all over the world in the areas of leadership, personal growth, and communication. He is a best-selling author of ten books—including Leadership Illusions, God-Wired, and Leadership Lessons from My Fathers—and a Certified Speaking Professional with the National Speakers Association, a designation held by less than 400 speakers worldwide, as well as a certified John Maxwell speaker and a recognized expert in the DISC Model of Human Behavior. Hartley strives to add value to the lives of others and help all realize and step into their God-given purposes. For more information about this and other free university events, visit southern.edu/southernevents.