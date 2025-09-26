Leaf It To Art at Chester Frost Park

Chester Frost Park Shelter #4 305 Causeway Rd., Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Where leaves become brushes and the park becomes your studio!

Nature’s tools, your imagination.

• Tuesday, September 26th

• 5 pm – 7 pm

• Chester Frost Park Shelter #4

• Free Art – Learn To Paint with Leaves

o Be sure to wear clothes you don’t mind getting paint on — things might get a little messy!

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Dh7skhCsW/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Chester Frost Park Shelter #4 305 Causeway Rd., Hixson, Tennessee 37343
423-710-0274
