Hamilton County Parks and Recreation 2025 Parks Programs Flyers - Leaf It To Art 9.26.25 Leaf It To Art at Chester Frost Park Tuesday, September 26th Flyer

Leaf It To Art at Chester Frost Park

Where leaves become brushes and the park becomes your studio!

Nature’s tools, your imagination.

• Tuesday, September 26th

• 5 pm – 7 pm

• Chester Frost Park Shelter #4

• Free Art – Learn To Paint with Leaves

o Be sure to wear clothes you don’t mind getting paint on — things might get a little messy!

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Chester Frost Park Shelter #4 305 Causeway Rd., Hixson, TN 37343

Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Dh7skhCsW/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #CFP #SummerInThePark #LeafItToArt #NatureArt #ArtInThePark #LeafyCreations