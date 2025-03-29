× Expand Kat Friedmann Lenox Hills with Solstice at Songbirds on 3/29

A Nashville rock duo with a raucous yet dynamic sound, Lenox Hills was founded in Chattanooga by brothers Luke and Packy Mullin. Naming their band after their childhood neighborhood in Cleveland, TN, Lenox Hills’ performances are intended to create both broad and intimate musical connections with the audience. Whether they’re shaking their amps until the casings start to crack or drawing back to expose the underlying vulnerability which seeps into every corner of their music, they never allow for the music to remain motionless. Even when things quiet down for a moment, these brothers always manage to maintain their rhythmic momentum and incorruptible rock aspirations.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $12

General Admission Day of Show: $15