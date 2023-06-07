× Expand Ruby Falls Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton

This summer, the remarkable life and contributions of Horace Brazelton (1877 – 1956) are the subject of a public exhibit titled, “Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton.” Curated by historian Stefanie Haire, the exhibit, hosted by Ruby Falls, shares the groundbreaking career and empowering community leadership of Brazelton.

As the first African American to open a professional photography studio in Chattanooga, Horace Brazelton’s prolific career photographing middle-class Black communities across the region spanned the first half of the 20th century, 1904 to 1956. His camera lens captured countless portraits of Black families and individuals, as well as Black church, professional and civic groups, at a time when access to photography was limited, and mass media frequently portrayed African Americans unfavorably and inaccurately

Exhibit admission is free and open to the public June 7 – Sept 15 at Ruby Falls in the circa 1929 castle. Ruby Falls tickets are not required to visit the exhibit. The exhibition is open 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM. For more information, visit www.rubyfalls.com/special-events/horace-brazelton-exhibit.