Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton

to

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

This summer, the remarkable life and contributions of Horace Brazelton (1877 – 1956) are the subject of a public exhibit titled, “Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton.” Curated by historian Stefanie Haire, the exhibit, hosted by Ruby Falls, shares the groundbreaking career and empowering community leadership of Brazelton.

-

As the first African American to open a professional photography studio in Chattanooga, Horace Brazelton’s prolific career photographing middle-class Black communities across the region spanned the first half of the 20th century, 1904 to 1956. His camera lens captured countless portraits of Black families and individuals, as well as Black church, professional and civic groups, at a time when access to photography was limited, and mass media frequently portrayed African Americans unfavorably and inaccurately

-

Exhibit admission is free and open to the public June 7 – Sept 15 at Ruby Falls in the circa 1929 castle. Ruby Falls tickets are not required to visit the exhibit. The exhibition is open 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM. For more information, visit www.rubyfalls.com/special-events/horace-brazelton-exhibit.

Info

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Art & Exhibitions
423-269-6127
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-07 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-07 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-07 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-07 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-08 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-08 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-08 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-09 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-09 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-09 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-09 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-10 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-10 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-10 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-10 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-11 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-11 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-11 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton - 2023-06-11 08:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

May 23, 2023

Sorry, no events.

Wednesday

May 24, 2023

Thursday

May 25, 2023

Friday

May 26, 2023

Saturday

May 27, 2023

Sunday

May 28, 2023

Monday

May 29, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours