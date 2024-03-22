LESSER KNOWN WINES OF CENTRAL ITALY: MARCHE, UMBRIA, & ABRUZZO - IN-PERSON

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Tuscany gets all the love in central Italy, but Sangiovese also thrives throughout landlocked Umbria and on the Adriatic coastal regions of Abruzzo and Marche. We'll taste reds like Montepulciano and Sagrantino, and crisp whites like Pecorino, Trebbiano, and Orvieto. Come fall in love with these delightful and underappreciated wines!

Please note: Must be 21+ to attend.

About the instructor:

Aubrey Stout is a wine professional who has called Chattanooga home for nearly a decade. She was the wine buyer for Imbibe Wine & Spirits for many years before becoming a wine rep for a small distributor of low-intervention wines, 100% Italiano. When she's not out slinging natural wine to the bars & wine shops of Chattanooga, or planning her next wine trip to France or Italy, she's on her porch with her cats and -- what else! -- a glass of wine.

