Let’s Play Ball! Library Day at The Lookouts

Expand Library Day Lookouts 8.5x11 - 1

Get your sunscreen, team spirit and library cards ready for Library Day at The Lookouts, Sunday, August 18, 2024, at the AT&T Field. The Chattanooga Lookouts and the Chattanooga Public Library have teamed up to offer a free general admission ticket when you present your Chattanooga Public Library card at the Lookouts Ticket Office.

Earlier this year, The Lookouts kicked off their 2024 season with brand new Family Passes at the Downtown Library, which covers admission for two adults and two children and can be checked out on a first come, first serve basis with a library card. Since then, local families have enjoyed over 50 home games at no cost to them!

The partnership between the team and the Library continues on Sunday, August 18. To receive a free general admission ticket, bring your library card(s) to the Lookouts Ticket Office. Children ages 3 and under do not need a library card, but all K-12 students and adults will need to have their library cards with them. The offer is only valid for Library Day. Gates open at 1:00 pm, and the game starts at 2:15 pm.

Mayor Tim Kelly will officially start the game with the first pitch at 2:00 pm, and library staff will be at the game with information about library services and events, fun activities and the new Library Photo Booth. Plus, the Library will be giving away 200 special edition library sunglasses for the first 100 adults and 100 kids!

“When you have a home team as dedicated to its community like the Lookouts are, you can’t help but root, root, root for them,” said Will O’Hearn, the Library’s Executive Director and resident pun master. “We are beyond thrilled to have this partnership with the Chattanooga Lookouts, and I look forward to working with them for years to come.”

CPL also offers family passes to the Chattanooga Zoo, Tennessee Aquarium, Creative Discovery Museum, Hunter Museum of American Art, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, Chattanooga Audubon Society and the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. More information about the program can be found on the library’s website, along with other Library services, events and more.

The Lookout’s full 2024 Schedule and special promotions can be found on Lookouts.com.