Let it Go: Exploring High Flow Acrylics

× Expand Photo by Laya Clode on Unsplash via The Chattery

Ready to let go, explore, and experiment with your art?

In this hands-on class, discover the magic of high flow acrylics and how they can become a fun & imaginative tool for your creative self-care practice.

Through playful exploration, we'll explore various techniques and experiment with different types of paper and materials. This class is all about embracing imperfection, letting go of expectations, and creating abstract art that reflects your unique expression. No experience is necessary—just come ready to explore, have fun, and discover new possibilities with high flow acrylics!

Please note: No previous art experience is necessary.

About the teacher:

Cat Thomas, MAT is an Artist & Expressive Arts Facilitator based out of Chattanooga, TN. 15 years ago, Cat intuitively began using art and writing as a therapeutic tool in her personal life. Once she experienced the true potential art has to heal the mind, body & spirit, Cat enrolled in the Expressive Arts Florida Institute in Sarasota, FL. After taking a weekend long intensive there, she knew her purpose was not only to create her own art, but to increase individual and community health & wellness by using the arts as a tool for healing, personal growth & self-discovery.

Since finishing her training in 2015, Cat has worked with 1000’s of people helping them connect with their creative selves so they may gain the therapeutic benefits of doing something creative. From working as an Artist in Residence at cancer center for close to 10 years to partnering with a local community to create a collaborative neighborhood street mural, Cat enjoys working with a variety of populations, and truly believes that when given the opportunity to create in a safe, supportive and nonjudgmental space people can transform their lives from the inside out.

Please note: Cat is not a licensed or credentialed art therapist.