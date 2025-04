LFO Presents: Drop Circles at Death Farm

× Expand Jake Brown, @saccade.visuals Farm rave featuring local DJs Spacepak, Jawnra, Skald, and Dvbby Doo.

👽LFO COLLECTIVE 🪐

Five strange beings have been detected in Chattanooga...

They transmit low frequencies at brain-melting intensity 🤯 🌀

Join us at Death Farm for a night of cosmic chaos 💫 👽

https://www.deathfarmpermaculture.com

•1835 Lytle Road, Chickamauga GA. located 15 minutes from downtown Chattanooga

🔊 Danley speakers provided by SRF products 👁️ Visual experience provided by @saccade.visuals

🍺 Food trucks + drinks on site

Prepare for contact 🛸

Price: $10 at the door