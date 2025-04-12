Literary Lair Open Mic Workshop

× Expand Adobe Stock A poetry writing workshop inviting participants to explore themes of identity, history, and social justice through creative writing exercises and guided prompts, culminating in a p Woman reading

Welcome to our Open Mic Workshop at the Downtown Branch - Chattanooga Public Library through a partnership between Rhyme N Chatt and Write & Chatt writing groups! Hosted by Ian Seaton (Write & Chatt) and The Poetic Diva (Rhyme N Chatt), this interactive open mic event invites poets and storytellers to share their work in an intimate, creative setting. Whether you're a seasoned performer or a first-time reader, this event is the perfect opportunity to share your work in a supportive environment. Join us for an afternoon of creativity, community, and connection. Donations appreciated.