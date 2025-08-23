Literary Lounge: Black Author Marketplace
Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
The Literary Lounge showcases local Black authors and enriches the literary movement of our city.
Come support Black excellence in the literary arts by visiting authors' booths and purchasing their books.
There will be food, activities and giveaways throughout the event.
Young readers welcome! Bring your young readers and writers to engage with authors, gain inspiration, and see firsthand the richness of Black literary talent.
This event will feature the following authors & supporters (in no particular order):
Rhyme N Chatt
GoldNook Publishing
LifeSpeaksLife, festival special guest
Lakweshia Ewing
Tia Hunt
Estelle Peacock Harvey
Erika Roberts
Talor Iman
Eric Harris
Tiara Hoy
Jarrett McGhee
Tongeia Farmer
Jacquelyn Atkerson
Ricky Harper
Monaye Paris
DL Yancey
and others!