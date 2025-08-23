Literary Lounge: Black Author Marketplace

× Expand books books

he Literary Lounge showcases local Black authors and enriches the literary movement of our city.

Come support Black excellence in the literary arts by visiting authors' booths and purchasing their books.

There will be food, activities and giveaways throughout the event.

‍

‍Young readers welcome! Bring your young readers and writers to engage with authors, gain inspiration, and see firsthand the richness of Black literary talent.

This event will feature the following authors & supporters (in no particular order):

Rhyme N Chatt

GoldNook Publishing

LifeSpeaksLife, festival special guest

Lakweshia Ewing

Tia Hunt

Estelle Peacock Harvey

Erika Roberts

Lakweshia Ewing

Talor Iman

Eric Harris

Tiara Hoy

Jarrett McGhee

Tongeia Farmer

Jacquelyn Atkerson

Ricky Harper

Monaye Paris

DL Yancey

and others!