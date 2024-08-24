Literary Lounge: Black Author Marketplace

× Expand Vityl Media Literary Lounge

The Literary Lounge showcases local Black authors and enriches the literary movement of our city.

Come support Black excellence in the literary arts by visiting authors' booths and purchasing their books.

There will be food, activities and giveaways throughout the event.

‍Young readers welcome! Bring your young readers and writers to engage with authors, gain inspiration, and see firsthand the richness of Black literary talent.

‍ This event will be hosted by Michelle Simon and features the following authors (in no particular order):

- James R. Mapp (presented by his daughter, Brenda Mapp Hackett)

- Jessica A Desmond

- N'nako Kandé-Bacon

- Author Donna Dee Bolden

- Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry

- Patrice Hunny Carroll

- Martina Alford

- Odell I. Tiller

- The Era Soul

- Elizabeth Michaud

- Liz Cooper

- Van Guines

- Jacquelyn Atkerson

- Taurin Vincent

- Tiawana Berry

- Erika Dionne Roberts

- Arsenio Sorrell

- Cynthia Robinson-Young

- and more!

This event is part of the 3-day James Baldwin Festival of Words with the Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts and Ideas.