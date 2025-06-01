Little Debbie® Muffin Man Birthday Celebration In Collegedale

× Expand McKee Foods RSVP at Charlotte.Aldridge@mckee.com

LITTLE DEBBIE® MUFFIN MAN WRAPS BIRTHDAY TOUR

WITH FREE CELEBRATION IN COLLEGEDALE

Little Debbie Muffin Man hosts finale birthday bash in hometown

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (May 19, 2025) – Join McKee Foods on Sunday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT in Collegedale for the grand finale of The Muffin Man’s Birthday Tour!

Festivities will be held at Little Debbie Park and include Mini Muffin tastings, photo opportunities, special appearances by The Muffin Man and his Little Debbie mascot friends, and the opportunity to sign his birthday card. The Muffin Man’s birthday party is free and open to the public.

In lieu of gifts, The Muffin Man is requesting non-perishable food donations for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone to Collegedale—the hometown of Little Debbie—to celebrate the grand finale of The Muffin Man’s Birthday Tour,” said Jennifer Cummins-Askew, marketing operations and advertising manager. “This event is a wonderful way to bring our community together, share smiles and delicious treats, and support an important cause through donations to the local food bank. We hope families and friends will join us for a day full of fun, giving back and, of course, enjoying some Mini Muffins!”

The Muffin Man kicked off his birthday tour in April when he went to Louisville, Ky., to visit the Louisville Slugger Museum and made stops at iconic places throughout the city. Earlier this month, he was in Nashville for a family fun day at a Nashville Sounds baseball game and visited the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry. After sweet stops in those cities, he is looking forward to coming home to celebrate with his friends and family.

The day will start at 8 a.m. with the annual Little Debbie LD7, 7-mile, 5K and kids dash, giving participants of all ages a chance to get moving before diving into the birthday celebration later that morning. Participants in the race must register online in advance.

Free parking is available at Little Debbie Park, 4698 Swinyar Drive; at The Commons in Collegedale, 4950 Swinyar Drive; and at the new, public parking lot on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Madison Scheid

mscheid@mpf.com

615.259.4000

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family bakery with annual sales of about $1.9 billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today the company employs approximately 7,000 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie baked goods, Drake’s® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods’ Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,100 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you’ll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information or follow Little Debbie on Facebook and Instagram.