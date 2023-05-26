The Little Mermaid in IMAX!

× Expand DIsney & IMAX The Little Mermaid comes to IMAX for 1 week, starting May 26th! Get your tickets today!

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne

Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

May 26 at 6:00 PM

May 27- 28 at 3:45 PM and 6:45 PM

May 29 at 5:00 PM

May 30 - June 1 at 6:00 PM