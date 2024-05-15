Live Music with Amber Fults

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga music scene favorite, Amber Fults is coming to the patio for Wine Wednesday. The Rossville native has been performing her original compositions around the southeast since 2005. She has played the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festival, among many others.

Don’t miss a great performance by Amber or $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half price select bottles of wine. We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
