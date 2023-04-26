Live Music with Austin Bishop

Join us for sips, dips and Austin Bishop on the patio! Inspired by the likes of Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Luke Combs, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard, the Piedmont, Alabama singer/songwriter loves all genres of music and writes based on personal experiences. He has traveled the country being supporting acts for Muscadine Bloodline, Riley Green, Craig Morgan, 38 Special, Brantley Gilbert and more.

Wednesday evenings also mean $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip, along with half price select bottles of wine.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.