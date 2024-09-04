Live Music with Catfish Hill
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Live music and Wine Wednesday specials make for an evening well-spent! Join us for live music by Catfish Hill, along with $3 glasses of house chardonnay and cabernet, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip, as well as half price select bottles of wine. We’ll see you on the patio!
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
