Live Music with Catfish Hill

to

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Live music and Wine Wednesday specials make for an evening well-spent! Join us for live music by Catfish Hill, along with $3 glasses of house chardonnay and cabernet, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip, as well as half price select bottles of wine. We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
4234853050
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Live Music with Catfish Hill - 2024-09-04 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music with Catfish Hill - 2024-09-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music with Catfish Hill - 2024-09-04 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music with Catfish Hill - 2024-09-04 18:00:00 ical