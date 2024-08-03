Live Music + Coca-Cola 125th Anniversary - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC v. Central Valley

× Expand Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Live Music at CHI Memorial Stadium

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are back in action at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 3rd! Arrive early for a pre-match performance by Chattanooga local favorite, Lilac Line ahead of kickoff. Former USMNT star Jermaine Jones will also be on the pitch as the Red Wolves look for three points against his Central Valley Fuego, and be sure to stick around after the final whistle for a post-match performance by Lilac Line. We're also celebrating 125 years of Coca-Cola bottling in Chattanooga and will be giving away posters to the first 500 fans in attendance. Fans can also enjoy pregame drink specials of $2.00 non-alcoholic bottled Coke products and $5.00 Coke-based mixed drinks. Dale Lobos!