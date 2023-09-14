Live Music with Cody Harris

to

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

We’ll see you on the patio for sangria and live music. Enjoy soulful americana singer and songwriter Cody Harris while you sip $7.50 seasonal sangria flights.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Concerts & Live Music
