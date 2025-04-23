Live Music with Eric Kirkendoll

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Wine Wednesday and Eric Kirkendoll on the patio. Well, yes please! Treat yourself to $3 house cabernet and chardonnay along with $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half price bottles of wine. The North Georgia native and singer-songwriter plays a mix of acoustic folk and soul.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

