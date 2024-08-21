Live Music with Eric Kirkendoll

Wine Wednesday and Eric Kirkendoll on the 1885 Grill St. Elmo patio… that’s how we do it. Enjoy our Wine Wednesday specials along with $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half prices of select bottles of wine.

Wine Wednesday at 1885 Grill is the best kept secret in St. Elmo!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.