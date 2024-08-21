Live Music with Eric Kirkendoll

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Wine Wednesday and Eric Kirkendoll on the 1885 Grill St. Elmo patio… that’s how we do it. Enjoy our Wine Wednesday specials along with $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half prices of select bottles of wine.

Wine Wednesday at 1885 Grill is the best kept secret in St. Elmo!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4234853050
