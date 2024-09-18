Live Music with Eric Kirkendoll

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Wine Wednesday and live music from Eric Kirkendoll on the patio. Well, yes please! Treat yourself to $4 house wine and $6 pimento cheese, salmon dip or hummus and pita. The North Georgia native and singer-songwriter plays a mix of acoustic folk and soul.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Concerts & Live Music
4235311885
