Live Music with Eric Kirkendoll
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Wine Wednesday and live music from Eric Kirkendoll on the patio. Well, yes please! Treat yourself to $4 house wine and $6 pimento cheese, salmon dip or hummus and pita. The North Georgia native and singer-songwriter plays a mix of acoustic folk and soul.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
Concerts & Live Music