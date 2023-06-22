Kick off the weekend with live music with Gabe Newell. A local favorite musician, Gabe plays everything from Bob Seger and Chris Stapleton to Tyler Childers. The tunes start at 6!
Live Music with Gabe Newell
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
EPB Community Spotlight
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLisa Reeves
-
Tuesday
-
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyScenic City Clay Arts Partners with Association for Visual Arts on New Exhibit
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLatin Night!
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicClout Trap: Hippie Hangout
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers SportsRun For Wishes, A Magical 5k
-
Sunday
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden This & ThatMaster Your Garden Expo
-