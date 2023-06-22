Live Music with Gabe Newell

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Kick off the weekend with live music with Gabe Newell. A local favorite musician, Gabe plays everything from Bob Seger and Chris Stapleton to Tyler Childers. The tunes start at 6!

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Live Music with Gabe Newell - 2023-06-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music with Gabe Newell - 2023-06-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music with Gabe Newell - 2023-06-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music with Gabe Newell - 2023-06-22 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

April 10, 2023

Tuesday

April 11, 2023

Wednesday

April 12, 2023

Thursday

April 13, 2023

Friday

April 14, 2023

Saturday

April 15, 2023

Sunday

April 16, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours