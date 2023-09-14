Live Music with Gabe Newell

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Kick off the weekend a little early with some smooth tunes from local singer/songwriter, Zech Dallas. He has a rich musical background singing all genres of music including pop, folk, rock, country and classical. Grab dinner and a drink and enjoy the show.

Concerts & Live Music
