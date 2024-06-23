Live Music with Gino Fanelli

Spend your Sunday evening on the patio enjoying your favorite southern coastal classics with listening to Gino Fanelli. Gino grew up playing every genre of music, from rockabilly to western swing and jazz. For the past 17 years, he’s forged his own style of N’awlins party jazz. His combination of guitar virtuosity, good-time music and charismatic stage banter, make him a must-see artist.

See you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.