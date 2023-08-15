Live Music with Jason Lyles

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us on the patio for live music from Jason Lyles and our Fiesta Tuesday specials! Listen to some great tunes while enjoying $6 shrimp cocktail, $5 margaritas and $15 margarita pitchers.

Jason Lyles is a Chattanooga, TN singer-songwriter who delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of powerpop, alternative, Americana and roots rock styles. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar, crafty songwriting, and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Concerts & Live Music
