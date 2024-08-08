Live Music with Jason Lyles
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Dinner, drinks and Jason Lyles on the patio, we don’t mind if we do!
Jason Lyles is a Chattanooga, TN singer-songwriter who delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of powerpop, alternative, Americana and roots rock styles. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar, crafty songwriting, and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.
