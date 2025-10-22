Live Music with Joel Scarbrough

Join us for dinner, drinks and live music on the patio with Joel Scarbrough. In addition to the tunes, we’ll have $4 house wines and $6 pimento cheese and pita, creamy salmon dip or hummus.

“For me, music is the doctor of the soul. The world offers us many challenges, but the right song can hit you where it counts, and can calm your inner self and take you to a better place.” -Joel Scarbrough

*Music scheduled weather permitting.