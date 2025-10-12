Live Music with Joel Scarbrough
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Join us for dinner, drinks and live music on the patio with Joel Scarbrough.
“For me, music is the doctor of the soul. The world offers us many challenges, but the right song can hit you where it counts, and can calm your inner self and take you to a better place.” -Joel Scarbrough
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
