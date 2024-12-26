Live Music with Josh Driver
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Join us on the covered patio for an evening of live music with Josh Driver. Josh is a southern poet, singer, and songwriter who was born on the Tennessee- Georgia state line. Rooted in blues, folk and dirt country, his lyrics are heavily influenced by the people and community who raised him.
We’ll see you for dinner, drinks and great tunes!
