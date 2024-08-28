Live Music with Kyle Phelan

Make Wednesday a real party and join us for sips and dips specials along with live music from Kyle Phelan. Listen to the tunes while sipping $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus and smoked salmon dip, along with half price select bottles of wine.

Rooted in southern rock and blues, Kyle Phelan plays guitar and sings from his soul. He plays a mix of blues and country alongside slow jams, soulful covers and original music. His unique blend of genres will leave you smiling, singing along and ready for more!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.