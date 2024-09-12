Live Music with Kyle Phelan
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Make Thursday a real party and join us for $7.50 seasonal sangria flights with live music from Kyle Phelan.
Rooted in southern rock and blues, Kyle Phelan plays guitar and sings from his soul. He plays a mix of blues and country alongside slow jams, soulful covers and original music. His unique blend of genres will leave you smiling, singing along and ready for more!
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
Concerts & Live Music