Live Music with Kyle Phelan

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Make Thursday a real party and join us for $7.50 seasonal sangria flights with live music from Kyle Phelan.

Rooted in southern rock and blues, Kyle Phelan plays guitar and sings from his soul. He plays a mix of blues and country alongside slow jams, soulful covers and original music. His unique blend of genres will leave you smiling, singing along and ready for more!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

