Live Music with Mark Stachowicz
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Celebrate the weekend a little early with $7.50 seasonal sangria flights and Mark Stachowicz on the patio!
A recent high school graduate, Mark developed a love for singing and playing guitar through his middle school years and has been leading music at his home church for the past five years. He covers all genres of music, from the classics to modern country, to the hottest pop hits from throughout the years.
*Music weather permitting
Concerts & Live Music