Live Music by Nicholas Edward Williams

Fiesta Tuesday and Nicolas Edward Williams on the patio… yes please! Host of the roots music history podcast American Songcatcher, Nicholas Edward Williams is a multi-instrumentalist and storyteller who is dedicated to "playing it forward" by preserving the songs, stories, artists and styles that have shaped our country: Ragtime, Piedmont Blues, Early Country, Traditional Folk and Old-Time. Williams has spent the last 15 years touring three continents, performing all around the US, as well as the UK, Western Europe and Australia, blending the roots music spectrum in his own style.

You won’t want to miss the tunes or our $6 shrimp cocktail, $5 tequila margaritas, or $15 margarita pitchers. We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.