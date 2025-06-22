Live Music with Richard Daigle

to

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Sunday evenings are meant for patio sitting and sipping! Join us on the covered patio and enjoy music by local favorite Richard Daigle.

Richard is a retired editor and communications specialist turned singer- songwriter. The New Orleans native began playing the guitar in his bedroom before graduating to garage bands then to open mic nights across the south. He draws inspiration from John Prine, among others.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
423-531-1885
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Live Music with Richard Daigle - 2025-06-22 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music with Richard Daigle - 2025-06-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music with Richard Daigle - 2025-06-22 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music with Richard Daigle - 2025-06-22 17:00:00 ical