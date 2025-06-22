Live Music with Richard Daigle
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Sunday evenings are meant for patio sitting and sipping! Join us on the covered patio and enjoy music by local favorite Richard Daigle.
Richard is a retired editor and communications specialist turned singer- songwriter. The New Orleans native began playing the guitar in his bedroom before graduating to garage bands then to open mic nights across the south. He draws inspiration from John Prine, among others.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
