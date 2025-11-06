Live Music with Richard Diagle

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Thursday evenings are meant for live music on the patio! Local favorite Richard Diagle will provide the tunes while you enjoy dinner and drinks!

Richard is a retired editor and communications specialist turned singer- songwriter. The New Orleans native began playing the guitar in his bedroom before graduating to garage bands then to open mic nights across the south. He draws inspiration from John Prine, along others. Don’t miss dinner, drinks and the tunes!

Concerts & Live Music
