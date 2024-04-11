Who says you have to wait for the weekend for all the fun? We’ve got live, local musicians playing each Thursday on the heated, enclosed patio! Zech Dallas will be here this week playing your favorites from all genres- pop, folk, rock, country and classical. Grab dinner, drinks and enjoy the tunes!
Live Music with Zech Dallas
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
