Live Production Master Class with Et Cetera [Make Music Day Chattanooga] at Songbirds on 6/21

Date: Saturday June 21st — Make Music Day Chattanooga!

Time: 4:30 PM

Location: Songbirds — 206 W Main St. Chattanooga, TN 34708

Songbirds and local band Et Cetera are partnering up for Make Music Day Chattanooga to offer a FREE Soundcheck Master Class for students! Head over to Songbirds at 4:30 PM to learn all the ins and outs of a professional soundcheck that takes place before a live show. From lighting effects, to LED screen configurations, to sound levels and EQ, learn what it takes to be a professional music venue sound engineer.

Stick around to see Et Cetera’s live performance at 7:00 PM sharp! Master class students may attend for free.